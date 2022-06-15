 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Longview man arrested for late night shooting outside Monticello Hotel

  • 0
Longview Police Department vehicle

A Longview Police Department vehicle.

 Hayley Day, The Daily News File Photo

A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man during an overnight dispute at the Monticello Hotel.

The Longview Police Department arrested Daniel Amaro-Anaya, 30, for the shooting that took place around midnight.

The initial police report states that officers, called out in the early hours of Wednesday, found the 43-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Amaro-Anaya told police he was an employee of the Monticello Hotel and was detained for questioning, according to Longview police.

People interviewed by police detectives said there was a verbal fight between the two men inside the Monticello Hotel that moved into the building's parking lot. Police say the dispute escalated into a physical fight before Amaro-Anaya allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to a police report released Wednesday morning.

People are also reading…

Amaro-Anaya was in jail as of Wednesday morning and his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UK deportations to Rwanda stalled as European Court steps in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News