Longview man arrested for late night shooting outside Monticello Hotel

A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man during an overnight dispute at the Monticello Hotel.

The Longview Police Department arrested Daniel Amaro-Anaya, 30, for the shooting that took place around midnight.

The initial police report states that officers, called out in the early hours of Wednesday, found the 43-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Amaro-Anaya told police he was an employee of the Monticello Hotel and was detained for questioning, according to Longview police.

People interviewed by police detectives said there was a verbal fight between the two men inside the Monticello Hotel that moved into the building's parking lot. Police say the dispute escalated into a physical fight before Amaro-Anaya allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to a police report released Wednesday morning.

Amaro-Anaya was in jail as of Wednesday morning and his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

