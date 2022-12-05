 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview man arrested for attempting to run over his former roommate

Joshua Anthony Shue, a 22-year-old Longview resident, is facing charges for attempting to run over his former female roommate last week.

Shue was released from Cowlitz County Jail on Monday and his arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15. 

Longview police were dispatched before 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 to the residential area around Eighth Avenue and Florida Street in response to a brawl between four people, according to a police report.

Once authorities arrived, they discovered Shue and a woman, who were allegedly involved in the fight, had fled the scene in a car.

The victim and her partner told police Shue — a former roommate — and his girlfriend were retrieving personal items when Shue and the victim's boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, telling the boyfriend, "I've got a bullet waiting for you," the report says.

While the victim was standing about four car lengths away in the street, Shue put his PT Cruiser in reverse and gunned the engine, at which she jumped out of the way of the car, the report says. 

After dodging Shue, the four people allegedly joined in an all-out brawl. The report says a witness saw the four people fighting each other, and the driver of the PT Cruiser at one point drove in reverse.

The victim received a restraining order against Shue for him to stay at least 100 yards away.

