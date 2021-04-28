 Skip to main content
Longview man arrested for allegedly assaulting three minors and an 18-year-old Monday
A Longview man allegedly assaulted four teenagers Monday after hearing them say derogatory remarks about his wife through the shared wall of their duplex, according to Longview police.

Dwaine Hauff, 34, of Longview was arrested by Longview officers Monday on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Longview Police Department Capt. Branden McNew said Hauff is suspected of assaulting each of the teens, two of whom are 14, and the others 16 and 18. When Hauff confronted the teens, he allegedly entered their duplex.

Dispatch was alerted of the incident at 3:52 p.m. and Hauff was arrested about 30 minutes later, said McNew. 

The dispatch call log reports up to 20 people witnessed a verbal dispute outside following the physical assault.

A witness claimed Hauff tried to strangle one of the 14-year-olds, but McNew said Hauff was arrested on a lower degree of assault, showing that officers determined Hauff had grabbed the 14-year-old as opposed to blocking his airway. 

