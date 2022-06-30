Longview man arrested after Monticello Hotel shooting not charged

A man arrested after a shooting earlier this month outside the Monticello Hotel in Longview's Civic Circle is not charged for a suspected crime.

Police say Daniel Amaro-Anaya, 30, of Longview was not in danger before he shot another man, but prosecutors say the victim's inability to recall the night's events leaves them without a way to prove Amaro-Anaya didn't act in self-defense.

Longview police arrested Amaro-Anaya June 15 on suspicion of first-degree assault. A representative from the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's Office emailed jail and superior court staff two days later saying charges would not be filed, according to court records.

Amaro-Anaya, a Monticello Hotel employee, called officers around midnight June 15 to report he shot an unruly man who threatened him outside the historic Longview building that includes apartments, event space, a restaurant and coffee shop, according to a police report.

A probable cause statement filed with police says Amaro-Anaya was arrested because he was not in danger before he fired his gun. The victim was shot after he left the Monticello Hotel, which he could not re-enter because the door was locked. Amaro-Anaya followed him outside. He could have called police to remove a trespasser, the report continues.

The victim, 43, was treated at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, where a bullet was found lodged in his stomach, police say.

While in the hospital, staff at the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's Office interviewed the victim, who said he was too intoxicated to remember the night's events, Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen wrote in an email to The Daily News. He said without the victim's testimony, prosecutors can't refute Amaro-Anaya's claim of self-defense.

According to the police report, Amaro-Anaya said the victim was yelling inside the Monticello Hotel, kicked a door and threatened to kill him. Amaro-Anaya asked the man to leave, and he left the building, but not the property, the employee told police in the report.

Surveillance footage, which does not include audio, shows Amaro-Anaya open the building's locked door after the victim is seen blowing him a kiss from outside, the report states. The victim approached the employee twice and Amaro-Anaya shoved him. On the third approach, Amaro-Anaya fired his gun at the victim, the report states. Jurvakainen described the victim's approaches as aggressive. He said on the last approach, "the victim can be seen either trying to strike Amaro-Anaya or grab for his gun."

"It is on that occasion when Amaro-Anaya can be seen backing up as he fires the lone shot," Jurvakainen wrote in the email. "In light of the aforementioned facts, the state cannot meet its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Amaro-Anaya did not act in self-defense, which is what would be required at trial."

