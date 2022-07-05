Longview man arrested after following woman with BB gun serving six months in Cowlitz County Jail

A Longview man pleaded guilty last week to following and pointing a BB gun at a woman driving her 12-year-old child through Longview. He is currently serving six months in Cowlitz County Jail.

Seth Hilton Gale, 38, pleaded guilty June 28 to third-degree assault for aiming the BB gun at the woman and child; another count of third-degree assault for assaulting a Longview police officer; and the misdemeanor of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Another original DUI charge was dropped.

He is currently serving his sentence in Cowlitz County Jail. Once his sentence is over, Gale will be on electronic home monitoring for 90 days.

An officer approached Gale on April 20 in the 3000 block of Dover Street after seeing him driving erratically from 30th Avenue, a police report states. A box of wine was in the passenger seat and a BB pistol was on the floorboard, according to police.

Prior to being pulled over, a woman reported being followed by Gale who pointed a gun out of his driver-side window twice at her vehicle, according to the report. Gale tried to pull up next to the woman, but she blocked him by swerving to the middle of the road, the woman told police.

Gale was also ordered to pay about $2,770 in fines and attend alcohol treatment classes. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

