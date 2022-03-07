Longview man arrested after crash near Woodland injures boy, 14

WOODLAND — A Longview man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Woodland that injured his 14-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A bulletin from the State Patrol said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at milepost 20 after Landon J. Sexsmith, 19, attempted to pass on the left shoulder, lost control and crashed his 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup into a cable barrier.

Sexsmith was not injured, but a boy riding with him had to be transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

Sexsmith was booked into the Clark County Jail.

