Longview man arrested after 2-year-old hit by vehicle Thursday evening

The Washington State Patrol arrested a Longview man Thursday after he hit a 2-year-old boy who reportedly stepped onto Ocean Beach Highway.

At about 7:30 p.m., Lawrence Patrick Sanderson, 65, was driving westbound on Ocean Beach Highway when he hit the child near the intersection with 48th Avenue, according to the state patrol.

The injured child was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and his condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the patrol.

Sanderson was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

