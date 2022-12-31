Longview man appealing conviction after found guilty of shooting a Shih Tzu

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend 5 days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.

He filed paperwork on Dec. 21 to appeal the ruling, court records show.

In April, the owner of a Shih Tzu reportedly told police Robatcek walked out of his back door with a pellet gun, pumped it, aimed it, and shot the dog in the eye. The owner said he had tied up the dog in the front yard of his home in the 2800 block of Lilac Street in Longview, just north of R.A. Long High School, while he mowed his backyard.

Robatcek then looked at the owner and smiled, the owner said, later adding Robatcek allegedly said he shot the small dog because it was barking. Police estimated Robatcek shot the dog about 10 yards away.

Police also interviewed a neighbor, who allegedly said Robatcek once made threats towards her with a pistol in hand and threatened to kill her beloved boxer.