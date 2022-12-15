Longview man allegedly strikes woman in the head with pool stick

A 64-year-old Kelso woman sustained a brain injury after Donald Leslie Hadley, 64, of Longview allegedly struck her in the head with a pool stick during an argument last week at a local bar.

Hadley is being held without bail in Cowlitz County Jail.

Longview police were dispatched on Dec. 9 to the Oregon Way Tavern in response to a possible assault.

The case's probable cause statement says after police arrived, officers saw a woman "laying on the ground of the bar" in "a pool of blood."

She sustained a gash near her left eye that was still "actively bleeding" as emergency medical personnel treated the wound, the reports states.

The report says eyewitnesses saw Hadley strike the woman. A bartender allegedly said Hadley hit the woman with a closed fist after a verbal altercation. Several other witnesses reportedly told officers Hadley hit the woman in the back of the head with a pool stick and then exited the bar.

Hadley was later stopped in the 5600 block of Mt. Solo Road, and arrested on a possible DUI charge, according to police.

The passenger allegedly told police the victim constantly interrupted them while playing pool at the bar, and Hadley hit her.

Medical personnel who treated the victim informed police she suffered a possible brain bleed or even concussion after sustaining blunt force trauma to the head.

While being treated by first responders, the victim "repeatedly asked who had hit her even after being told several times," and her repeated questions were consistent with a person who sustained a brain injury.

Hadley's breathalyzer test revealed a result of 0.166, and he was transported and booked into a Cowlitz County Jail.

Since his booking, Hadley must stay at least 100 yards from the victim, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 22.