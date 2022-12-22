Longview man allegedly attacks hospital staff

A 36-year-old Longview man allegedly attacked the medical staff at the Longview hospital earlier this month.

Police arrested Kyle Evert Leaman at 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 8 after they were called to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in response to a man who "jumped the counter to attack staff," according to a police report.

Leaman was arrested after he left the hospital, but staff shared security camera footage of Leaman "crawling under a counter window into the hospital check-in area," where nonemployees are not allowed, the report states.

One hospital staff member allegedly told police Leaman interrupted their ability to provide medical attention to patients.

One staff member reportedly tried to physically halt Leaman, grabbing his arm but failed to stop him.

Another ran away from her workstation, and an employee told police she "yelped" as Leaman barged into the employee-only area and disrupted their efforts to serve patients.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office decided on Dec. 12 not to pursue felony second-degree burglary or interference with healthcare facility charges, court documents state. The office referred the case to a lower court.

As of Dec. 16, Leaman had a case filed in Cowlitz County District Court. He was booked that day for the misdemeanor citation of obstructing a public servant, according to jail records. Leaman is no longer in jail.