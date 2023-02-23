A man charged with allegedly stealing a gun from a Longview pawnshop was reportedly identified by a relative after police shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook.

Andrew William Doehne, 40, of Longview, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a handgun from The Pawn Shop and More on 15th Avenue. He is scheduled to appear in Cowlitz County Superior Court for a readiness hearing on April 4.

According to the probable cause statement, Doehne entered the store on Jan. 27 and “removed a handgun from the display case,” hid it, and left the store without paying for the weapon.

Police say The Pawn Shop and More’s security camera captured the event, and the Longview Police Department shared a still image of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page.

Someone who knew him identified him as the suspect after seeing a photo on social media, according to police.

Investigators report they believed Doehne was “threatening suicide by cop,” but did not provide details as to how they came to that conclusion. Police say Doehne had two active felony warrants for his arrest prior to the pawnshop arrest.

Police arrested Doehne on Feb. 3 after locating him at the Minit Mart at 38th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway and tracking him to an alley between South Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue in Kelso.

As stated in the probable cause statement, police used their patrol cars to ambush Doehne while he was in the back seat of his car, thus immobilizing his vehicle and taking him into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found a 9 mm handgun in the right-side rear floorboard. Doehne is charged with first-degree theft of a firearm and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Doehne, a five-time convicted felon, also faces first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and first-degree theft charges after allegedly breaking into a Longview woman’s apartment in 2020 and stealing a safe containing $3,000 in cash, a Bluetooth speaker and five watches.