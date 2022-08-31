Longview man accused of rape sentenced to service hours

Following a plea agreement, a Longview man accused of multiple rapes in 2020 was sentenced to 30 hours of community service Wednesday.

A prosecutor said the arrangement was made after victims declined to come forward.

Jacques A. Day, 38, ultimately ended up pleading guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Day was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of five counts of second-degree domestic violence rape — one for each alleged victim — one count of second-degree domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence unlawful imprisonment.

As part of a long-negotiated deal, Day plead guilty Wednesday to the four gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault with the special allegation of sexual motivation.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett sentenced Day to 364 days in jail, with 334 suspended, for each count to be served concurrently. Following the attorneys' recommendation, Fassett agreed to allow Day to serve the 30 days as 240 hours of community service, to be fully or mostly completed by Dec. 1.

Fassett issued a sexual assault protection order for all listed victims through August 2024.

During Wednesday's hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine said the negotiated plea deal developed because multiple witnesses and/or victims didn't want to participate in a trial. The prosecution recognized other difficulties in providing proof, he said.

"This resolution provides some substantial penalty and recognizes behaviors weren’t necessarily consented to, but proving beyond that is a little more difficult," Laurine said.

Day's attorney Nicole Dalton said the investigation included a lot of "gray area." While Day would admit he made some bad decisions in judgment during that time of his life, Dalton said he believed everything was consensual.

"I think this plea represents closure for everyone," Dalton said. "The fact that my client agreed to spend time in jail is a reflection of the great difficulties the state would have had in proceeding with trial."