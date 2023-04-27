Longview-based attorney Andra Ruth Blondin resigned as a member of the Washington State Bar Association instead of facing disciplinary actions over misconduct allegations, The Daily News has learned.

Blondin, who's been practicing law since 1998 and once served as a Cowlitz County Superior Court commissioner, wrote she "voluntarily decided" to depart from the Washington State Bar Association and she is aware of the allegations levied against her.

Rather than fight, she will "permanently resign," she said in an affidavit dated Monday, April 24.

Blondin's resignation from the bar association is not only perpetual, but if she plans to be reinstated, she would be handled as someone who "has been disbarred for ethical misconduct," she acknowledged in the affidavit.

Her resignation could be treated as disbarment by all other jurisdictions, the document states.

According to the formal complaint, Blondin faced multiple counts after a former legal assistant, Anna Brodt, and former client Amber Lynn Hansen, 36, of Longview filed grievances against her.

Brodt alleged Blondin withheld about 25% of her paycheck for tax purposes but did not turn these funds over to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to documents from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, a division of the Washington Bar Association, Blondin was noncooperative during a grievance investigation, which included Blondin being subpoenaed and deposed.

The second grievance was filed by Hansen, who hired Blondin in a custody dispute. She alleged the attorney failed to return her files after Blondin stopped representing her.

Hanson told The Daily News she hired Blondin two years ago after losing custody of her oldest son.

"It was heartbreaking to find out that all my information gathering was for nothing, as no documents were filed on my behalf in the courts," Hanson said.

She said Blondin did not notify her about court dates or appearances. Since filing the grievance, she received a refund for fees paid, but she last saw her son almost two years ago, and Blondin still has not returned Hanson's files.

Blondin's attorney John C. Versel told The Daily News his client is "meeting every necessary obligation and will do so."