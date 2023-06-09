More than a year after the Longview and Kelso police departments rolled out cameras for their officers to wear on call, the demand for the footage in records requests has been less impactful than officers originally expected.

A Washington state law passed in 2021 required police interviews for felony investigations or any juvenile cases be recorded. The rule led to dozens of police departments creating a body cam policy, including the Longview and Kelso police departments, as the simplest way to comply with the new requirement.

Kelso’s cameras took effect in January 2022 and Longview followed shortly after.

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk told the Kelso City Council in April that the department had seen fewer requests than expected last year. His department processed around 17,000 video files in 2022 and had just 45 public record requests that included footage.

The Longview Police Department had 68 public records requests that included bodycam footage between April 2022 and this April. A Longview police record specialist said that was an inexact number because some records requests may not have initially specified that they were interested in the footage.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said the addition of the video footage makes it more time-intensive for the records employees to handle requests, especially for cases that required major redactions to the video.

“You can’t release the face of the child in an investigation. So you have to use the software to blur their face for a whole hour-long video,” McNew said. “That takes time, even with a sophisticated software tool, and then you watch the entire video again to make sure it worked.”

Longview Police Department records at least one video for every call for service that comes in. The police system generally has at least 40,000 videos stored at any given time, each kept for a minimum of 60 days.

Longview City Council agreed to pay $218,000 for a five-year contract for the body cameras and the processing software. The city was changing to an internal records staff around the same time that the cameras were being established, so McNew said there were no hires made specifically because of the new footage.

To address the new demands to store and process the camera footage, the Kelso police hired a fulltime records staffer to replace a part time position. The staffer’s additional $86,000 in salary and benefits was the majority of the cost involved in starting up the program.

Kirk said that sending records to the prosecutor’s office involved little or no redaction but still took effort by the records office to catalog and track the footage.

Both cities received funds from the state legislature in 2021 to help implement new policing laws. The body cameras were the main recipient of those funds, covering more than half of the cost for each city.

McNew said the cameras had minimal impacts on officers but provided some improvements. The footage can be used to address citizen’s complaints about the police, as happened in September after Officer David Mora confronted Rayshaun Swagerty-Owens in an interaction some viewers of the viral video called disrespectful. Mora was later disciplined for escalating the situation.

Body cameras also provide the police another form of evidence during their investigation.

“People want to see it for themselves,” McNew said. “So when you have three officers at a scene capturing the video themselves, it becomes very good eyewitness video that the prosecutors or jurors can see.”