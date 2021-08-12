Longview grocery worker pleads not guilty to child sex charges after meeting alleged victim at work

An 18-year-old man is facing three child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy he met while working at a Longview grocery store in June.

At his Thursday arraignment, Blake Girt, 18, of Longview pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and the misdemeanor charges of third degree child molestation and a lesser degree offense of communications with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents, Girt met the boy while working at the Longview Fred Meyer. A police report states Girt asked the juvenile to engage in sexual acts over a Snapchat conversation. Girt said he meant to send the message to someone else and denied having any sexually explicit conversations with the boy.

A few days after the first message was sent, the boy told police Girt tried to kiss him and touch him, and offered him $50 and vape devices in exchange for sexual acts.

