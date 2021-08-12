 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview grocery worker pleads not guilty to child sex charges after meeting alleged victim at work
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Longview grocery worker pleads not guilty to child sex charges after meeting alleged victim at work

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

An 18-year-old man is facing three child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy he met while working at a Longview grocery store in June.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At his Thursday arraignment, Blake Girt, 18, of Longview pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and the misdemeanor charges of third degree child molestation and a lesser degree offense of communications with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents, Girt met the boy while working at the Longview Fred Meyer. A police report states Girt asked the juvenile to engage in sexual acts over a Snapchat conversation. Girt said he meant to send the message to someone else and denied having any sexually explicit conversations with the boy.

A few days after the first message was sent, the boy told police Girt tried to kiss him and touch him, and offered him $50 and vape devices in exchange for sexual acts.

0 comments
0
2
0
1
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News