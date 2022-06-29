 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview fire crews stop small residential fire on 20th Avenue Wednesday

Fire crews on 20th Avenue

Fire crews watch as some members exit a residence Wednesday in the 1300 block of 20th Avenue in Longview after a small fire was detected. 

 Hayley Day

A small apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Longview neighborhood of Old West Side did not spread thanks to warnings by smoke alarms, officials say.

Longview fire crews were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-story apartment in the 1300 block of 20th Avenue, according to on-duty Battalion Chief Matt Amos. No one was injured or displaced due to the incident, he added. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

When crews arrived, they found a small amount of flames emanating from a garbage can in an upstairs apartment and the room was "charged full of smoke," Amos said. He said the fire was put out with a water extinguisher and crews sprayed a water hose out of a window to draw the smoke out of the building. He said the latter process "pulls air out like a fan."

Fire crews on 20th Avenue

Fire crews stand outside a residence Wednesday in the 1300 block of 20th Avenue in Longview. A small fire was detected in an upstairs aparment. 

Amos said working smoke alarms helped create early fire dedication and prevented the small blaze from spreading. The National Fire Protection Association says smoke alarms should be place in each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of a home. 

The association advises people to test smoke alarms at least monthly and replace alarms every decade. People can remember to change their smoke alarm batteries by doing so when they move the time on their clocks forward or back during daylight savings time, the association says. 

