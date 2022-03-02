Longview drug bust finds dealer with $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl pills

An investigation led by the Longview Police Street Crime Unit seized nearly $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl pills on Sunday.

Longview resident Steven Johnson, 41, was arrested in the joint operation between the Longview Police and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force. According to police, Johnson had been previously suspected of trafficking large amounts of drugs from California to southwest Washington.

Longview police said that while Johnson was contacted, Kelso Police Officer Sarah Brent and the canine Blue detected drugs in Johnson's vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a quarter ounce of methamphetamine and 5,000 pills that were labeled as oxycodone but believed to actually be fentanyl.

Longview Police Captain Branden McNew said the street unit commonly worked with the larger task force on drug cases to receive more manpower and untangle the connections between different players in the local drug scene.

"We want to make sure if we're investigating something, we talk with them so we know what they know and we don't end up interfering with them," McNew said.

Oxycodone and fentanyl are both synthetic opioids, but fentanyl is several times more potent and potentially fatal.

The police are waiting for lab results to confirm that the pills are actually fentanyl. McNew said the experiences of the task force and the Street Crimes Unit were the reason they believe the pills were fake.

"Those pills are being seen a lot in our area right now, so the Street Crimes Unit is running into the counterfeit pills quite often. There has also been some independent confirmation," McNew said.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. McNew said there was limited other information that could be shared about the case to avoid compromising any related investigations that may be going on.

This was the second arrest the Street Crimes Unit made in February involving fentanyl disguised as other pills. On February 1, Longview Police arrested Kyle Carriker on suspicion of drug possession that included fake oxycodone pills, heroin and meth.

McNew said that he hoped people who abuse fentanyl pills will reach out to the county's substance abuse treatment providers for help with recovery.

