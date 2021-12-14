 Skip to main content
Longview detectives arrest man after finding $45K worth of drugs in home

Longview officers arrested a man Friday for possessing 18 pounds of methamphetamines.

Oscar Chavez, 36, was arrested at his home in the 3300 block of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview after "a lengthy investigation," detectives said. Fentanyl pills, cocaine, a loaded firearm and the 18 pounds of methamphetamines were found after receiving a search warrant for his residence, detectives said.

Police say the total value of the drugs was $45,000. 

Chavez is in the Cowlitz County Jail with bail set at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 23 in Cowlitz County Superior Court for three counts of possession with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. 

