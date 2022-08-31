Longview attorney Tom Lee faces perjury charges in Lewis County

A Longview attorney and former City Council candidate is facing perjury accusations from Lewis County, stemming from his role as a plaintiff’s attorney in a case brought against the county.

Robert Thomas Lee faces a felony charge of second-degree perjury and a misdemeanor charge of false swearing. Lee appeared Aug. 24 in Lewis County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lee is an attorney who has run an independent practice in Longview for two years focused on real estate, land use and business cases. He ran for a Longview City Council seat in 2021, which he eventually lost to Spencer Boudreau.

Lee is representing political activist Kyle Wheeler in a lawsuit he filed against Olympia-based Marvin Construction and Lewis County. In the suit he filed in June 2021, Wheeler alleged the construction company, working on a nearby subdivision, had encroached on his property and the county government had ignored Wheeler’s requests to enforce the property boundaries.

In a court filing Lee made to oppose the defendants’ request that a judge immediately find for their side, Lee allegedly claimed he had not received proper notice before the motion and exhibits were filed.

But the Lewis County prosecutor’s office asserts in the affidavit for the perjury charge that Lee had received the motions a week before he indicated and that Lee had emailed his client about the summary judgment multiple times.

The case filing quotes emails between Lee and Wheeler as evidence of the potential perjury, which the prosecutor’s office says were “provided” by Wheeler.

Cooper Offenbecher, the Seattle-based defense attorney representing Lee in the case, told the Daily News via email Tuesday that Lee was not guilty, and, “We look forward to vigorously addressing this case in court.”

Both charges filed against Lee involve making false statements while under oath. The perjury charge is a potential felony that requires proving the statement was made with the intent to mislead a public servant.

Lee’s next court date is scheduled for late September. The lawsuit between Wheeler and the county is still active.