Longview attempted murder suspect killed by I-5 traffic when allegedly trying to flee on foot

A man who allegedly tried to stab someone in Longview and led officers on a high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 5, was struck by a vehicle and died Friday evening near Ridgefield.

The suspect was hit and killed by a driver when crossing northbound I-5 near the ilani Casino in Ridgefield, after he stopped his black Dodge Caliper and attempted to flee on foot, report Longview officers.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn told KOIN 6 News the suspect was Robert Flubacher, 55, of Longview. Troopers report a 43-year-old Kalama woman hit and killed Flubacher around 9 p.m. after he crossed all the southbound I-5 lanes and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes.

The attempted murder suspect was fleeing several law enforcement agencies on I-5 south, speeding over 100 mph, report Longview police. Troopers say the woman's 2018 Honda CR-V was totaled, but she was uninjured.

Initial call

Longview officers were first dispatched around 6 p.m. to a report of a fight allegedly involving a knife and a baseball bat in the residential area of the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Longview. As an officer approached the scene, the suspect was speeding away and sideswiped a patrol car, report Longview police.

Witnesses told police the suspect attempted to stab a man and threatened to kill him. The alleged victim, 25, said the suspect was unprovoked and unknown to him.

About two and a half hours later, Longview detectives found the suspect driving near the U-Haul Storage of Longview in the 1400 block of Beech Street, and he sped toward I-5.

Longview police report they are investigating the attempted stabbing and are not planning to release the alleged victim's name. Police report the investigation found probable cause against the suspect for attempted murder and other crimes the department did not disclose.

