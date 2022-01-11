Longview ATMs allegedly glued shut Monday

ATM money slots at two Longview banks within about three blocks of each other were reported to be glued shut Monday.

Longview police received a report around 1:20 a.m. Monday of a person trying to withdraw money from an ATM at the USBank in the 1400 block of Hudson Street who could not receive funds because "someone … put glue in the slot."

At about 11 a.m. Monday, someone reported to Longview police the money slot of the KeyBank ATM in the 1700 block of Hudson Street also had been glued shut.

An out-of-order sign hung over the KeyBank ATM as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, but a representative said the ATM was working by 2 p.m. Tuesday. There was no visible closed sign at the USBank ATM Tuesday and a representative could not be reached for comment.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said there are no suspects in the reported vandalism.

