 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview AMPM employee punches a man who said he stabbed a kitten
0 comments
editor's pick

Longview AMPM employee punches a man who said he stabbed a kitten

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A Longview AMPM worker admitted to punching a man Monday after he said he stabbed a kitten.

Longview police received a report around 11 p.m. Monday of a man trespassing outside the store in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Longview. The employee said the man was talking about stabbing a kitten because "it was not going to live anyways," according to a police report. 

The employee said the man told her he was going to the hospital because of a head injury. She said she asked him to leave the property and shoved him when he got angry. The man threw cat food and water at her and so she punched him in the head, the employee reported to police. 

The man left and no kitten was located. No arrests were made, according to police. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News