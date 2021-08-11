Longview AMPM employee punches a man who said he stabbed a kitten

A Longview AMPM worker admitted to punching a man Monday after he said he stabbed a kitten.

Longview police received a report around 11 p.m. Monday of a man trespassing outside the store in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Longview. The employee said the man was talking about stabbing a kitten because "it was not going to live anyways," according to a police report.

The employee said the man told her he was going to the hospital because of a head injury. She said she asked him to leave the property and shoved him when he got angry. The man threw cat food and water at her and so she punched him in the head, the employee reported to police.

The man left and no kitten was located. No arrests were made, according to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.