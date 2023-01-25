 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Log truck crashes, blocks Rose Valley Road Wednesday

Log truck crash

A log truck slide off Goble Road Wednesday. 

 Matthew Esnayra

A log truck slid off the road early Wednesday morning, causing a partial road closure, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

Public Works officials state the driver was unharmed from the crash, and the road has since been reopened. The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m., after a log truck slid off Goble Loop Road, causing a road closure from the Rose Valley Road intersection to Mahaffey Road.

