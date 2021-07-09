 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis County motorcyclists charged with drive-by shooting, felony assault after road rage incident near Castle Rock
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Lewis County motorcyclists charged with drive-by shooting, felony assault after road rage incident near Castle Rock

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

CASTLE ROCK — Two Lewis County motorcyclists were charged with felony assault and drive-shooting after a July 3 incident near Castle Rock.

The pair say they pulled their guns out in self-defense after being cut off by a truck. Multiple witnesses said Terry G. Middleton, 70, of Napavine, and Jack L. Ritter, 63, of Salkum, both pointed guns at the occupants of the truck, near the intersection of Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road.

The truck driver said he was forced to abruptly swerve after a motorhome made an unexpected turn on eastbound Spirit Lake Highway. When he switched lanes, Middleton said the truck driver almost pushed Ritter’s bike off the road.

The truck driver told police Middleton and Ritter surrounded the vehicle. The driver said Middleton pointed a gun toward him on his side. The driver’s father, who was in the passenger seat, reported that Ritter pointed a gun toward his side.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The father and son said both motorcyclists threatened to kill them.

The truck driver said Middleton pointed his revolver about 2 feet from his head, then moved the weapon slightly forward and fired in front of his windshield.

Middleton told police he did not point his gun at anyone, and his revolver accidently went off while riding. According to police, Ritter admitted to pointing a firearm at the truck driver saying “I will shoot you.”

Middleton and Ritter were each charged with drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault. They are both set to be arraigned in Cowlitz County Superior Court July 15.

Both posted bail July 6, according to the jail. Court documents state the suspects were ordered to surrender all weapons.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News