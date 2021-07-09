Lewis County motorcyclists charged with drive-by shooting, felony assault after road rage incident near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Two Lewis County motorcyclists were charged with felony assault and drive-shooting after a July 3 incident near Castle Rock.

The pair say they pulled their guns out in self-defense after being cut off by a truck. Multiple witnesses said Terry G. Middleton, 70, of Napavine, and Jack L. Ritter, 63, of Salkum, both pointed guns at the occupants of the truck, near the intersection of Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road.

The truck driver said he was forced to abruptly swerve after a motorhome made an unexpected turn on eastbound Spirit Lake Highway. When he switched lanes, Middleton said the truck driver almost pushed Ritter’s bike off the road.

The truck driver told police Middleton and Ritter surrounded the vehicle. The driver said Middleton pointed a gun toward him on his side. The driver’s father, who was in the passenger seat, reported that Ritter pointed a gun toward his side.

The father and son said both motorcyclists threatened to kill them.

The truck driver said Middleton pointed his revolver about 2 feet from his head, then moved the weapon slightly forward and fired in front of his windshield.