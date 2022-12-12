Lewis County judge sentences Centralia man to 25 years for murder

LEWIS COUNTY — Cristopher Gaudreau will serve 25 years in prison for the October 2021 murder of his girlfriend, local LGBTQ+ activist and performer Rikkey Outumuro.

The sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for Gaudreau, who had no criminal history prior to Outumuro’s murder.

Gaudreau was additionally sentenced to 14 months in prison, to run concurrent with the 25-year sentence, for shooting at a friend the night of the murder.

Lewis County Superior Court Judge James Lawler ordered Gaudreau to pay $6,614.59 to the crime victims’ compensation fund, with additional restitution for the family to be determined at a later date.

Lawler delivered Gaudreau’s sentence in front of a packed courtroom following an emotional hour-and-a-half hearing on Wednesday.

Twenty-one people submitted victim impact statements, several of which were read during the hearing, for Lawler to consider in his sentencing.

“First of all, I want to thank you all for the honor of letting me hear your statements and read your letters. It’s clear to me that Rikkey meant a great deal to a great many people,” Lawler said after giving his sentence on Wednesday.

Gaudreau entered an Alford plea — a form of guilty plea that allows him to take advantage of a plea agreement without admitting guilt while acknowledging the evidence could lead to a guilty verdict — to one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree assault on Oct. 10.

Gaudreau was arrested the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2021, after waking up on the floor of his residence in the 800 block of South Gold Street that morning to his 6-year-old son playing video games. He found Outumuro on the couch, dead, with five bullet wounds to her torso.

Investigators don’t know how much of the crime the child witnessed, but “that child was in the house, and that is something the court needs to consider,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson. “I think we all as humans understand what kind of damage, having been present (for the crime can cause).”

In his victim impact statement, Rikkey Outumuro’s brother, Joseph Outumuro, recalled answering the door to his mother’s house the morning of Oct. 31, 2021, to find Gaudreau on the doorstep with his son, who was dressed in his Halloween costume with no coat on, despite the cold.

“I will never be able to forget the way he said with such little regard, ‘Dude, your sister is dead.’ So cold, so emotionless,” wrote Joseph Outumuro.

He said he screamed for his mother, Hope Schumacher, who asked Gaudreau if he had called 911.

Gaudreau reportedly “shrugged his shoulders” and said no, he had not.

Joseph Outumuro then demanded Gaudreau take him to his sister.

“I will never forget pulling into that driveway and sprinting to the front door, praying to myself, ‘Please God let him be wrong,’” Joseph Outumuro wrote. “I opened the front door that morning and immediately my worst nightmare was made a reality. There she was on the couch, arms still crossed protecting her face in an attempt to shield herself from the brutality and violence that was inflicted upon her.”

Jackson confirmed that forensic testing found gunpowder on Rikkey Outumuro’s clothing, indicating that the gun was fired in close proximity.

“This was an up close and personal shooting,” he said.

In December 2021, prosecutors added the second-degree assault charge to Gaudreau’s case after officers learned Gaudreau allegedly shot at a friend around midnight before the murder.

The friend told detectives he was near Gaudreau’s and Outumuro’s residence in the 800 block of South Gold Street “looking for his ex-girlfriend and his vehicle” when, between midnight and 1 a.m., he saw the couple return to their residence. Outumuro was driving and Gaudreau was the passenger in their vehicle, according to the friend. The friend said he began to approach and “heard the two were arguing,” according to court documents. As he approached, the friend said Gaudreau “did not recognize him” and “shot at him with his handgun.” Gaudreau reportedly stopped shooting once he identified his friend.

Gaudreau told police he was carrying his handgun when he and Outumuro went out drinking on Oct. 30, but when he woke up on Oct. 31, “the firearm was missing and he did not know where it was located,” according to court documents. Detectives later found the firearm in a tool chest in the back bedroom of the residence.

“It was proven through forensic testing that his firearm that he fired earlier that evening was the one that was used to kill Rikkey,” said Jackson.

That same firearm was confiscated by police in August 2021 after Gaudreau discharged the weapon into a tree in the backyard, according to court documents.