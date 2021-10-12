 Skip to main content
Lewis County commissioners hold public memorial service for Stamper
Lewis County commissioners hold public memorial service for Stamper

LEWIS COUNTY — County commissioners are holding a memorial service this month for a member of its three-person board who recently died.

Gary Stamper, 67, died Sept. 29 after a five-week battle with COVID-19, according to a statement by the board. He was first elected to represent District 3 in 2014. His current term was to expire in 2022, according to the county. 

The service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Centralia. Light refreshments will be provided after the service.

A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date. People who wish to send a card to the family can use the following address: To the family of commissioner Stamper, c/o Lewis County BOCC, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis, WA 98532.

Gary Stamper

Stamper

 Lewis County, Contributed
