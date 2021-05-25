Legislative 'fix' to drug charge will shift cases to district court in Cowlitz County and around Washington

A bill passed by the Legislature this month to overhaul the state’s drug possession laws will mean shifting workloads for local courts, as well as a lot of unknowns.

The changes were sparked by the Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision in February, which found Washington’s law unconstitutional because it made drug possession a felony, even for people who did not know they had drugs on them. As the ruling effectively decriminalized drug possession in Washington, local police largely stopped arresting people for simple possession.

Now, the Legislature has passed a new law that makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor. That means it’s punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both, instead of the felony sentencing of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Shifting work

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said the biggest change is that misdemeanors are handled by district and municipal courts, so drug possession charges that used to be felonies and handled in Superior Court will move to the other court.

“That has the potential to shift a decent amount of workload,” Jurvakainen said.