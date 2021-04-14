Law enforcement marks two-year anniversary of Deputy Justin DeRosier’s death in the line of duty

Law enforcement and emergency services members across Cowlitz County flashed their emergency lights simultaneously Tuesday night to memorialize one of their own who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of Deputy Justin DeRosier’s death, and two court cases stemming from the night he was shot still are working their way though the court system.

While the ongoing pandemic made a memorial event difficult, law enforcement members gathered in a long line Tuesday evening outside the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, flashing their emergency lights and taking a moment of silence.

DeRosier, 29, is remembered as a loyal and courageous lawman. He was shot around 10 p.m. April 13, 2019, while responding to a call about an improperly parked motorhome in Kalama. He died from his wounds early the next day.

“Our thoughts will be with his family at this time,” Sheriff Brad Thurman said. “Justin is missed daily and his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The Sherriff’s office released a video tribute to DeRosier on its Facebook page, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said. The department also shared a tribute video to mark the one-year anniversary in 2020, as gatherings were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.