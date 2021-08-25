Keys reportedly left inside roughly 21 percent of Cowlitz County vehicle theft cases since June

Keys were reported to be left inside or near vehicles in nearly 21% of the vehicle theft cases in Cowlitz County over the last three months.
County 911 dispatch and law enforcement received 25 reports of stolen vehicles from June through Monday where the reporting parties told police the keys were left inside or near vehicles. Five people were not positive if keys were left inside, but said it was a possibility.
Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher said the trend is "not an uncommon occurrence unfortunately," as local drivers will accidently leave their keys inside vehicles, while others do so for convenience.
Keys inside
Of the 25 reports, two people admitted keys were inside unlocked vehicles and one said the key was left on the muffler. Roughly 52% of the vehicles were in Longview, 32% in Kelso, 12% in Woodland, 4% in Castle Rock and none in Kalama.
All of the reported stolen vehicles were cars, except two: a 2017 Coolster dirt bike reported stolen in June from the 2000 block of Louisiana Street in Longview, and a Malibu Echelon boat reported stolen in July from the 900 block of Willow Grove Road with the keys hidden aboard.
The majority of vehicles were at least 10 years old, according to police records. The newest cars were made in 2017 and the oldest was from 1986.
Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said warmer weather can bring an uptick in vehicle thefts when drivers cool cars by keeping the air conditioners and engines running while in driveways or in parking lots. However, only one owner over the last three months said she kept the car running when her unattended 2005 Toyota Camry was stolen June 18 at a Longview store in the 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway.
Fletcher advised drivers to protect themselves from being victims by locking vehicle doors, parking in well-lit areas and ensuring visible items, including keys, are not left in cars.
"I would argue most vehicle thieves are lazy and looking for an easy target," he said. "If you make it easier for a thief to steal your car, that is what is eventually going to happen."
Total vehicle thefts
Overall, roughly 60% of all reported vehicle thefts from June through Monday were in Longview, 29% in Kelso, 4% in Woodland, 3% in Kalama, and 2% in Castle Rock.
Owners of about 33% of all the vehicles reported stolen stated they had the keys or the keys were not left in vehicles. Six reports were for trailers that did not need keys. Seven of the reports stated vehicles were taken by a relative or friend who did not have permission. Five reports stated an unknown person stole the keys.
Two reports stated ignitions were broken and able to start with other devices. Fletcher said thieves can steal cars by jamming screwdrivers or other tools in ignitions, or by using keys that are cut down to fit into any ignition.
