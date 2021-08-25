Keys reportedly left inside roughly 21 percent of Cowlitz County vehicle theft cases since June

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said warmer weather can bring an uptick in vehicle thefts when drivers cool cars by keeping the air conditioners and engines running while in driveways or in parking lots. However, only one owner over the last three months said she kept the car running when her unattended 2005 Toyota Camry was stolen June 18 at a Longview store in the 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway.

Fletcher advised drivers to protect themselves from being victims by locking vehicle doors, parking in well-lit areas and ensuring visible items, including keys, are not left in cars.

"I would argue most vehicle thieves are lazy and looking for an easy target," he said. "If you make it easier for a thief to steal your car, that is what is eventually going to happen."

Total vehicle thefts

Overall, roughly 60% of all reported vehicle thefts from June through Monday were in Longview, 29% in Kelso, 4% in Woodland, 3% in Kalama, and 2% in Castle Rock.