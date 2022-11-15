Kelso woman who crashed in Longview slough Sunday is in jail without bail

A Kelso woman is being held without bail in Cowlitz County Jail as of Tuesday after police say she crashed her vehicle into a Longview slough Sunday night when trying to escape officers.

Longview police report they tried to pull over Shelley Sue Smith, 52, at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday because an officer suspected she was impaired. But Smith fled, turning sharply at 32nd Avenue and Olympia Way and speeding up to 60 miles per hour in West Longview, police report.

Police say they performed a "PIT maneuver" to prevent the driver from traveling through a more populated area. To avoid the officers, Smith sped up and drove her vehicle off the road and crashed into the murky water of a nearby slough, according to police.

Police say the driver was not injured.

Smith was booked on suspicion of DUI, felony eluding, an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license. She refused to appear in court Monday and Tuesday and her first appearance is now scheduled for Wednesday. Bail is usually set during first appearances.