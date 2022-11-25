Kelso woman picked up on dependant abandonment warrant last week

A 30-year-old Kelso woman was picked up last week on warrants — including the felony of leaving her toddler alone — and is accused of lying to police about her identity and hiding drugs inside herself while being booked into jail.

Alondra Stephanie Trujillo was charged with second-degree dependent abandonment in March and a bench warrant was filed in Cowlitz County Superior Court in May after she missed appearances.

The suspect was arrested again on Nov. 17 after a Kelso police officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and Yew Street after noticing the vehicle had an expired registration, according to a police report.

After seeing a glass pipe in the vehicle's center console, the officer asked Trujillo, the passenger, for her name, but she gave the name of a close relative, the report states.

Unbeknown to the passenger, dispatch sent the officer a photo of the name she provided from the Washington State Department of Licensing. After seeing the photo didn’t match Trujillo, he confronted her with the picture and told her, “I would spare her additional charges if she became truthful with me," according to court documents.

Police say on Nov. 17 Trujillo had two misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant for her arrest.

Trujillo is accused of leaving her then 2-year-old child alone in her apartment. The court has since issued a restraining order against Trujillo to stay at least 100 feet away from her child.

While in jail after the Nov. 17 arrest, a corrections officer discovered a small bag in Trujillo's vagina containing what police say were fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Trujillo is charged with possession of narcotic drugs or controlled substances by a prisoner and first-degree criminal impersonation. She is set to appear before a Cowlitz Superior Court judge Thursday for her arraignment for the most recent charges, and to reset her trial date for the March charge.