Kelso woman injured in three-vehicle accident Sunday in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — A Kelso woman was one of three people injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday evening near Lewisville Park in Battle Ground.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say Ryan Jacques, 28, of La Center, was driving a Subaru WRX north on Lewisville Highway, or State Route 503, around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck two vehicles.

Jacques, his passenger Alicia Avalos, 28, of Kelso; and the driver of one of the hit vehicles Kianalia Towle, 24, of Yacolt, were injured and sent to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, troopers report.

The other struck vehicle's driver — a 16-year-old from Amboy and the passenger James Young, 21, of La Center — were not injured. Their Ford Escape was able to be driven from the scene, and not be towed like the other vehicles, the state patrol reports.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the collision and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.