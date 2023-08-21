A Kelso woman faces two second-degree assault charges after an alleged road-rage incident late last month in Longview.

According to court documents Marselina Marie Ramirez, 24, of Kelso, is expected to appear for an arraignment hearing Thursday over allegations she allegedly pointed a handgun at two people while in a car. She is currently out on a $5,000 bail.

Ramirez must maintain a distance of at least 100 yards away from the victims as two no-contact orders were installed.

At about 8:30 p.m. July 22, Longview police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 38th Avenue and Ocean Beach Boulevard, near Walmart, after receiving an emergency call, according to the probable cause statement.

The caller told police the suspect was riding in the passenger seat of a silver Honda Accord when she allegedly pointed a black handgun at the witness and another person.

When officers found the suspect at Pacific Way and 30th Avenue, the driver and the passenger were detained, according to the report, and Ramirez was in the front passenger seat.

Both Ramirez and the driver allegedly denied having a firearm. After obtaining a warrant, officers searched the Honda and report they found a Glock 19 9 mm handgun underneath the passenger seat, the same position in which the witness said Ramirez was sitting.

The loaded gun had 16 rounds in the magazine, and one spent bullet casing in the cup holder of the Honda, the report states.