A Kelso woman will appear before a Cowlitz County Superior courtroom via Zoom on April 13 for allegedly lying to authorities about her ex-boyfriend stealing her car and driving to New Jersey, according to court documents.

Corey Deann Dunnigan, 44, of Kelso, is scheduled to appear for a per-trial readiness hearing at the Hall of Justice as she faces one count of second-degree perjury which includes "intent to mislead a public servant" and providing a "false statement."

Dunnigan reportedly turned in her ex out of anger and later tried to "un-report" the alleged crime.

As reported in the probable cause statement, on Sept. 6, 2022, Dunnigan arrived at the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office to report that her compact sedan, a 2021 Kia Forte, was taken by her ex-boyfriend "without permission" and driven nearly 3,000 miles to New Jersey.

Dunnigan reportedly showed deputies that her Kia Forte was equipped with an app that displays the Kia's location. The app showed that the "vehicle was pinging" from Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Dunnigan submitted both a Motor Vehicle Theft Report Form and written statement to authorities — both forms carry a perjury clause.

Later in the day, the Jersey City Police Department was provided the location of Dunnigan's vehicle by Kia Motors, and after finding the vehicle they then placed her ex-boyfriend under arrest for receiving stolen property, court records state.

The probable cause statement says Dunnigan was on the phone with her former partner when he was placed under arrest.

Dunnigan later told law enforcement she "reported the vehicle stolen out of anger" and she gave her ex "full permission to use the vehicle."

She reportedly asked Jersey City Police if she could "un-report" her Kia as stolen. When her ex was released from police custody, she reportedly said the entire incident occurred because "she was mad."

She originally faced multiple counts of perjury including second-degree perjury, making false statements and false reporting, according to court documents.