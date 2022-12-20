Kelso woman dies days after being hit in the head at Oregon Way Tavern

The 64-year-old Kelso woman — allegedly struck multiple times in the head during a bar fight earlier this month — is dead.

Jessica Ray Dawn was discovered days after the alleged assault which included being hit overhead with a pool stick on Dec. 9 at the Oregon Way Tavern in Longview, according to court records.

The suspect Donald Leslie Hadley, 64, of Longview is being held in Cowlitz County Jail without the option of bail, pending a trial. He was charged on Dec. 13 — before Dawn's body was discovered — with second-degree assault.

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said an autopsy shows "no foul play." He said she died naturally and showed no signs of head trauma or bleeding in the brain. He said the office is awaiting a toxicology report.

First responders suspected Dawn suffered brain trauma after the fight because she was unable to "retain any short-term knowledge," and asked who hit her, even after being told multiple times, a police report states. She was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

On Dec. 14, Kelso police responded to an emergency call regarding the discovering of Dawn's body in her Kelso home, a court document states. The police reported no signs of a struggle or forced entry to her home, only the injuries she sustained during the Dec. 9 altercation.

Prior to the coroner's report, Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News he was waiting for the results of the autopsy to decide whether changes would be amended.

A court memorandum says Hadley could face a life sentence with his current charges due to his past convictions.

Hadley was released from prison in February 2021, the memorandum states, after serving 16 years for pleading guilty to first-degree assault in 2007 when he admitted to beating his girlfriend with a wooden baseball bat, striking her head and body.

Dec. 9

Hadley allegedly fled after the Dec. 9 altercation in Longview but was arrested near his home for suspicion of driving under the influence.

An Oregon Way Tavern bartender reportedly told police Hadley punched someone in the jaw that night and "ran his mouth" to her. She said Dawn stepped in, and Hadley attacked her, according to a court document. The bartender allegedly told Hadley to leave, and returned to work, later hearing a commotion and seeing Dawn, injured, on the ground.

Another witness allegedly told investigators Hadley "was taunting" Dawn, and at some point, Dawn walked over to Hadley, and Hadley threw a punch.

Dawn reportedly attempted to grab Hadley, but he was able to get his hands on a pool stick and strike her on the back of the head. A witness told police Dawn "fell over like a dead tree."