Kelso woman charged with child sexual assault

A 19-year-old Kelso woman accused of sexually abusing two teens pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Faith Nichole Vaughan was arrested last week after two teenagers reported to school authorities that Vaughan made them engage in sexual acts. One of the victims was as young as 11 years old when the events occurred up to seven years ago. 

According to the probable cause statement, a 13-year-old told a school counselor a person in the summer of 2021 sexually assaulted them and another person.

The 16-year-old victim said a lot of their abuse occurred between the ages of 11 and 12.

A Cowlitz Superior Court judge ordered two no-contact orders against Vaughn in which she must keep at least 100 feet away from both of the victims.

Vaughan is charged with first-degree rape of a child, molestation of a child in the first-degree and another molestation of a child in the second-degree. She is next expected to appear in court on Feb. 23.

