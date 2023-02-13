A trial of a Kelso man charged with vehicular homicide ended in a mistrial after the jury became deadlocked in deciding a verdict. He is scheduled to be retried in Cowlitz County Superior Court on March 28.

Charles Eli Stapleton, 34, of Kelso, was arrested on June 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision that killed 37-year-old Kelso resident Roy Bugg near North Pacific Avenue and Barnes Street.

Bugg was operating a 2017 Subaru WRX when Stapleton’s Dodge Dakota truck crashed into him. According to the probable cause statement, Bugg was still inside his Subaru after the crash and “appeared to have been hit from the side.”

A witness, who said he was walking on North Pacific, reportedly told police he “estimated” that Stapleton was traveling about 80 miles per hour before the crash occurred.

Two other witnesses, allegedly told police they estimated that Stapleton’s Dodge Dakota was going between 70 to 90 miles per hour, while the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

Court documents state that Bugg died from blunt force trauma from the crash. Police performed a field sobriety test on Stapleton and a breathalyzer test that displayed a blood alcohol level of 0.283.

Thomas R. Fries, president of Forensic & Mechanical Engineering in Portland, writes in a court affidavit that Stapleton’s driving actions were “not consistent with initial police reports preliminary breath test which revealed a reading of 0.231.”

According to Fries, someone with a blood alcohol level of 0.20 may have trouble standing up, walking or even passing out. Still, Stapleton allegedly reacted quicker than a person in that condition.

Stapleton was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota truck that was equipped with airbags. The airbags “most likely” hit Stapleton in the head, which could have resulted in “momentary unconsciousness and/or retrograde amnesia,” according to Fries.