Kelso storage units reported burglarized; one possibly entered through another unit

This week, customers of a Kelso storage facility reported break-ins, including one relayed to police on Sunday where the space was allegedly entered through a unit next door.

Kelso Police Department Capt. Rich Fletcher said officers have a possible suspect for the alleged break-in of at least three units at the Cowlitz Boat and RV Storage on 13th Avenue in Kelso.

A customer reported around 5:20 p.m., Sunday her unit was burglarized, and possibly entered through the unit next to her rented space, according to police records.

When an officer investigated the scene, Fletcher said loose exterior panels were found. Lifting the panels could provide access to at least 20 units, he said, but officers do not know the amount of damage. Fletcher said officers are contacting unit owners to assess how much property allegedly was stolen.

Fletcher said officers cannot yet determine if the alleged thefts occurred last weekend or over the course of several months. Kelso officers also received a theft report from the facility in August, when officers found a hole in the facility's fence and locks cut off some units, he added. Gates with lock boxes and 24-hour surveillance cameras surround Cowlitz Boat and RV Storage's 240 units on about 5 acres, according to the company’s website.

There were no reports of break-ins at a Longview storage facility Sunday, despite an initial log of a similar report in police records. Longview Capt. Branden McNew said the Longview call was a duplicate of the report Kelso officers took.

