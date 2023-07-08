The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person suspected of burglarizing the Cowlitz County Republican Party headquarters and a nearby church, according to Capt. Rich Fletcher.

Both break-ins occurred in the early hours of June 28, with the burglary at the Cowlitz County Republican Party Headquarters in Kelso occurring at 1:48 a.m., said Steve Ferrell, precinct committee officer for the Cowlitz County Republican Party.

Fletcher told The Daily News the church was in "close proximity" to the local GOP headquarters at 314 Academy St. but didn't provide a name.

Christy Tseu, chairwoman of Cowlitz County Republic Party, confirmed to The Daily News that the headquarters was broken into.

The suspect rummaged through the headquarters, taking fake gold bars with former President Donald Trump's face on them, challenge coins, a Space Force T-shirt, and other items, said Ferrell.

Ferrell said the suspect also took multiple canisters of whipped cream and that once the perpetrator discovered the headquarters' video surveillance system, he "ripped out wires" and "stomped on the monitor" before fleeing just prior to 2 a.m.

The Kelso Police Department is asking the public to call 360-423-1270, if they have any information regarding the situation.