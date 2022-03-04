Kelso police search for theft suspect with possible Ford F-250 and Oregon plates

Kelso police are looking for a man suspected in two February thefts in which hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen in the city.

Police say a man caught on surveillance footage Feb. 19 at a Kelso storage facility took thousands of dollars worth of steel. Surveillance footage shows a white man in a baseball hat holding a pair of plyers near the business's fence.

Officers say the suspect was associated with a 1992 Ford F-250 that day with the Oregon license plate 955KEW.

Three days later, police say the same person and truck were seen taking a T550 Bobcat skid-steer loaded on a trailer. The trailer was a dual axle Summit trailer with a full-tilt deck, police say.

None of the stolen items have been located. People with tips on the cases can call 360-423-1270.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.