Kelso police search for theft suspect with possible Ford F-250 and Oregon plates

Kelso theft suspect

Surveillance footage catches the theft suspect Feb. 19 at a Kelso business, police say. 

 KPD, Contributed

Kelso police are looking for a man suspected in two February thefts in which hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen in the city. 

Police say a man caught on surveillance footage Feb. 19 at a Kelso storage facility took thousands of dollars worth of steel. Surveillance footage shows a white man in a baseball hat holding a pair of plyers near the business's fence.

Officers say the suspect was associated with a 1992 Ford F-250 that day with the Oregon license plate 955KEW.

Three days later, police say the same person and truck were seen taking a T550 Bobcat skid-steer loaded on a trailer. The trailer was a dual axle Summit trailer with a full-tilt deck, police say.

None of the stolen items have been located. People with tips on the cases can call 360-423-1270.

