Kelso police search for missing woman

The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Crystal Edna Cottle, who was last seen on Allen Street near the Interstate 5 exit on Jan 4.

Cottle, who suffers from mental health issues, was attempting to go home to Springfield, Oregon, via Amtrak, but she never arrived, according to police.

Her last known communication was after she missed her train at the Kelso station. Since then, police state Cottle has not contacted family members or neighbors and her phone has remained inactive.

She is described as 5 foot, 2 inches tall with long blonde hair and hazel eyes, weighing around 132 pounds.

Cottle has tattoos on her left foot and ankle. One reads "Natural Beauty," in a scripted font. She also has a 4-inch jagged scar on her left calf and minor circular surgical scars at the base of her skull and neck.

Police suggest calling 360- 577-3413 or 360-423-1270 if you have information on Cottle.