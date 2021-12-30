 Skip to main content
Kelso police search for missing Army veteran

Kelso police are searching for an Army veteran who has not contacted family in more than a year and was last known to be homeless.

Tyler Dwayne Reid, 33, was last seen by Vancouver law enforcement in June, reports the Kelso police, but his family hasn't heard from him since November 2020. A missing person report was filed Nov. 24.

Tyler Reid

Reid in 2018.

Police say Reid is 5' 7" and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, a neck tattoo, as well as tattoos of tribal art on his left arm, a grenade and circle on his chest and skull and cross bones on his left rib cage. 

Police say Reid has had substance abuse issues and has been known to travel out of state. People with information about him shoud call 360-423-1270 and reference the case 21-3202.

