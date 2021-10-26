Kelso Police search for man last seen at Kelso halfway house in June

Police say a 37-year-old man, who has a drug addiction and checked out of a halfway house in June, is missing.

Kelso police are searching for Brant Pfeifer, a 5-foot, 7-inch, 160-pound white man with brown hair and a scar on his right knee.

Kelso police reported Tuesday Pfeifer's debit card for state food assistance has recently been used in the Des Moines, Federal Way and SeaTac area, though he was reported missing in July. Police said Pfeifer checked out of a Kelso halfway house in June after staying about a week and hasn't contacted family since around the same time.

Pfeifer's sister Tasha Lowery said she has not heard from him since June 7, which is unusual. She said he doesn't have a cellphone, but would borrow phones or find a way to message her online.

"There's definitely something wrong because he calls me or messages me at least once a week and it's been four months now," she said.

Lowery said her brother last told her he was going to a local drug rehabilitation facility. She said Pfeifer grew up in Longview and attended R.A. Long High School.