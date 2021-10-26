 Skip to main content
Kelso Police search for man last seen at Kelso halfway house in June
Kelso Police search for man last seen at Kelso halfway house in June

Police say a 37-year-old man, who has a drug addiction and checked out of a halfway house in June, is missing.

Kelso police are searching for Brant Pfeifer, a 5-foot, 7-inch, 160-pound white man with brown hair and a scar on his right knee.

Kelso police reported Tuesday Pfeifer's debit card for state food assistance has recently been used in the Des Moines, Federal Way and SeaTac area, though he was reported missing in July. Police said Pfeifer checked out of a Kelso halfway house in June after staying about a week and hasn't contacted family since around the same time.  

Pfeifer's sister Tasha Lowery said she has not heard from him since June 7, which is unusual. She said he doesn't have a cellphone, but would borrow phones or find a way to message her online. 

Missing person

Brant "Wendell" Pfeifer. 

"There's definitely something wrong because he calls me or messages me at least once a week and it's been four months now," she said. 

Lowery said her brother last told her he was going to a local drug rehabilitation facility. She said Pfeifer grew up in Longview and attended R.A. Long High School.

Lowery said she filed the missing person's report in July. She said Pfeifer was previously living with friends who also haven't seen him. Kelso Sgt. Kevin Tate said, in general, it's difficult to look for people without permanent housing because it's harder to tell if they are missing. 

People with information about the case can call Kelso Police at 360-423-1270 with the case number 21-2013.

