Kelso police search for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect related to body found near the Cowlitz River on Wednesday

Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation involving a man found near the Cowlitz River in Kelso this week.

Kelso police said 34-year-old Jeremiah D. Mathews is a suspect in the death of an adult man found in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso on Wednesday.

Officers said Mathews is "from the local area and should be considered armed and dangerous." If people see the 6-foot-tall, 175-pound man, officers advise to call 911 immediately. Those with information about him or the homicide investigation, should call the Kelso police at 360-429-1270.

Officers said the name of the deceased will be released when the next of kin is notified.

Kelso Sgt. Kevin Tate said this homicide investigation is not related to a body found in the Cowlitz River in August. The body found Wednesday was located near South River Road, which is about 280 feet from the river.

In August, a body of a 32-year-old man was found in the river and the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office reported the man died of freshwater drowning.

