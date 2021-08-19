 Skip to main content
Kelso police recover dead body from the Cowlitz River Thursday
Police lights

Kelso police recovered a dead body floating in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning with no initial evidence of foul play or self-harm.

A preliminary cause of death from the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office concludes the 32-year-old white man died of freshwater drowning, according to police. A final cause of death will be released when toxicology results are returned.

Kelso police received a report of a body in the river around 10 a.m. Thursday. Crews from the county sheriff's office and the Kelso fire department helped recover the body, whose name will be released once the family is notified, according to police. 

Police report there are no initial signs of self-harm or violent injuries. 

