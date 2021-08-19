Kelso police recover dead body from the Cowlitz River Thursday

Kelso police recovered a dead body floating in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning with no initial evidence of foul play or self-harm.
Support Local Journalism
A preliminary cause of death from the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office concludes the 32-year-old white man died of freshwater drowning, according to police. A final cause of death will be released when toxicology results are returned.
Kelso police received a report of a body in the river around 10 a.m. Thursday. Crews from the county sheriff's office and the Kelso fire department helped recover the body, whose name will be released once the family is notified, according to police.
Police report there are no initial signs of self-harm or violent injuries.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.