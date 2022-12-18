 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Kelso police involved in shooting Saturday night in Longview

  • 0
Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

A Kelso police officer was involved in the shooting of a civilian Saturday night after police were called to a Longview residence because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal.

Kelso police report the Longview police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue because the alleged suicidal and homicidal gunman was with his wife and children inside a home.

Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Dec. 9 in West Seattle. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.

Kelso police arrived as back up and a Kelso officer was allegedly involved in a shooting with the suspect. The suspect was transferred to the hospital and alive as of Sunday morning, according to the department.  

Officials have not released the names of the officer or suspect involved. 

The Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: A mother talks about fleeing Ukraine for Cowlitz County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News