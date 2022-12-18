Kelso police involved in shooting Saturday night in Longview

A Kelso police officer was involved in the shooting of a civilian Saturday night after police were called to a Longview residence because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal.

Kelso police report the Longview police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue because the alleged suicidal and homicidal gunman was with his wife and children inside a home.

Kelso police arrived as back up and a Kelso officer was allegedly involved in a shooting with the suspect. The suspect was transferred to the hospital and alive as of Sunday morning, according to the department.

Officials have not released the names of the officer or suspect involved.

The Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating.