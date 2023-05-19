Kelso police are investigating the death of three people found at a residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue after responding to a domestic violence call Friday afternoon.

Kelso police and Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office responded at noon to a private residence north of the Kelso School District's Ruth B. Clark Education Services Center due to a complaint involving a firearm, according to Kelso police. Once on the scene, police discovered the bodies.

Kelso police say there is no "outstanding threat" to the community and all parties involved in the event "are believed to be accounted for."

No identifying information about the bodies has been released, and police say they are processing the scene.