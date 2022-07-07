 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found Thursday afternoon

  • 0
Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

Kelso police are investigating what the department calls a “suspicious death” after finding a body Thursday, just north of the Cowlitz Way bridge in Kelso.

Police Capt. Rick Fletcher said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a body in a wooded area near the 400 block of North First Avenue. Fletcher said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death because of the location and injuries found on the body.

Police say the cause of death for the middle-aged white man has not been determined. Officers are withholding the person’s identity until they contact the man’s next of kin.

Kelso police ask anyone who may have additional information about the man or death to contact detectives at 360-423-1270.

