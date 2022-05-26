Kelso police ask public to ID alleged catalytic converter thieves

Kelso police are asking the public to identify two men they say were caught on video stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked in front of a home in the 900 block of Columbia Street early May 20 in Kelso.

Kelso Sgt. Rich Fletcher said the department has "persons of interest," but no arrests have been made.

In two security camera clips shared by the department, two men in black masks and head coverings are seen jacking up a blue sedan and going under the vehicle with what looks like a saw. Later, one man carries what appears to be a catalytic converter to an SUV and the pair drives away.

Fletcher said a Toyota Prius was damaged during the alleged theft and the suspect's vehicle is a Dodge Durango. He said one catalytic converter was reported stolen and the suspected theft occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Catalytic converters are devices underneath vehicles that minimize and muffle harmful engine exhausts and can be removed in minutes using a hacksaw or electric saw and sold to scrap metal yards for hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft is suggested to call the department at 360-423-1270 and reference case number 22-1386.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

