Kelso police arrest two men Sunday after reported stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city.

TM Ruben, 21, first identified as "Ruben Doe," was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting, and three counts of first-degree assault.

The men's residences are unknown. Both told police they couldn't speak English and a Chuukese interpreter was used during their first appearances in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Monday.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Kelso officers responded to reports of a stabbing near South Third Avenue and Chestnut Street. Police found a group of six people, three with stab wounds, according to the probable cause statement. A witness told police a Pacific Islander man had gotten out of a silver car and stabbed the three victims.

Soon after, officers pulled over a silver vehicle with four men in it in the 900 block of South First Avenue. Police saw blood on the rear driver's side door and several knives. The two men later identified as Ando and Ruben were in the back seat.

The driver and front passenger both told police Ruben had approached the group and didn't realize anyone was stabbed.

One victim told police the man who stabbed him was wearing a striped shirt, which matched what Ruben was wearing, according to the report.

When arrested, Ruben had a "considerable amount of blood on his hands and shorts" and Dickson had blood on the inside of his left hand, according to police. The report states it appears Dickson assisted Ruben in either getting out of the car, switching seats with him after the alleged stabbing or concealing the weapon, causing Dickson to get blood on his hand.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ruben was being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Dickson's bail was set at $35,000. Both men's arraignments are set for Sept. 22.